How FLEETWOOD MAC Turned A 16-Minute Soap Opera Into A Classic Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Oh man… today’s song 'Sara' by Fleetwood Mac is epic. Clocking in at over 15 minutes long, the original version of this breathtaking song once had a total of sixteen verses. And even that might not have been enough to contain the true story its author Stevie Nicks intended. After all was said and done, 'Sara' was edited down to a radio-friendly four-plus minutes. It still alludes to more misadventure and drama than the human mind can grasp. Best friend betrayals, covert love affairs, cocaine abuse, mystical muses, and band breakdowns… 'Sara' is rock’s great soap opera… so lyrically complex, a famous band took their name from the song… but they misheard the lyric! The story is next on Professor Of Rock."