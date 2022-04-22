How T. REX Legend MARC BOLAN Predicted His Own Death In A Song; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, we take the time machine back to the golden days of glam rock n’ roll... and the psychic artist that created the genre. Marc Bolan of T. Rex was one of a kind. When he was 8 years old, he foretold that he was going to be a rock star. He broke though in the US with the classic song 'Bang A Gong (Get it On)'. Between 1970 & 74, he became the biggest rock star in the UK. He also predicted he would die before he was 30, and died in a car accident two weeks before his 30th birthday. The story of his biggest international hit, and a lot more is next on Professor Of Rock."