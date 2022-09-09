I AM Release “The Primal Wave” Video; Eternal Steel Out Now

Texas brutal death thrashers I Am today unleash a video for “The Primal Wave.” The latest bruiser comes off the band’s punishing Eternal Steel full-length, out today on MNRK Heavy.

Brandishing a unique fusion of ferocious thrash and death metal like a weapon of mass destruction, I Am is purely no-nonsense in their patented “Texas Death” assault. Armed with riffs, speed, and overwhelming power, the band channels discontent and anger into empowering anthems, as likely to inspire a grueling workout as to incite the pit.

Tracks like “Iron Gate,” “Infernal Panther,” “Queen Incarnate,” and Eternal Steel’s title track are demonstrative of the diverse extremes on offer as menacing moods, blistering thrash, and crushing death collide all over the record. The lyrics harness the power of dark subject matter in ways that serve and inspire the listener. “The topic of ‘fear’ is addressed in [latest single] ‘The Primal Wave,’” notes vocalist Andrew Hileman, “but in a way where that fear is used to fuel you to overcome obstacles.”

Hileman further elaborates of the track, "If I could describe this song into a few words I’d use 'furious power.' It’s very unrelenting and in your face the whole time leaving an uneasy feeling. Getting with Kevyn [Reece] to make this video happen brought our vision of filth to life."

Across three full-length slabs of bludgeoning intensity and snarling rage, I Am puts a Southern stamp and revitalized swagger into deathcore, a subgenre rarely as raw, energized, and diverse as this band. In the spirit of fellow Southern icons Pantera and newer Texan heroes Power Trip, I Am channels discontent and anger into empowering anthems, as likely to inspire a grueling workout as to incite the pit. Reminiscent of the combination of death metal heaviness and thrash metal speed found in the early catalog of Sepultura, I Am mines the heaviness of Morbid Angel and the dexterity of the Big 4 to create something groundbreaking of their own. Vocalist Andrew Hileman -- who started the band in 2011 -- guitarists Tom Reyes and Chris Burgess, bassist Erik Rodriguez, and drummer Ian Scott deliver their Texas Death in clubs, theaters, and festivals, with bands like The Acacia Strain and Kublai Khan.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Randy Leboeuf (Kublai Khan, Sentinels, The Acacia Strain), Eternal Steel, the quintet’s debut for MNRK Heavy, combines the onslaught of the band’s well-received Hard 2 Kill (2018) with the primal bite of Life Through Torment (2017) into a singular statement of intent.

“We took what we did well on Hard 2 Kill to new extremes on Eternal Steel,” notes Reyes. “It’s faster than the last album, it’s heavier than the last album, and it expands on every other aspect of our sound. ‘Heavy’ doesn’t always have to mean ‘slow.’ Frequently for us, the faster parts are equally as heavy.”

Eternal Steel is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digitally. Order at iam-eternalsteel.com.

Tracklisting:

“The Primal Wave”

“Surrender To The Blade”

“The Iron Gate”

“Eternal Steel”

“Vicious Instinct”

“Infernal Panther”

“Queen Incarnate”

“Heaven On Earth”

“Price Of Pain”

“Eye Candy”

“Manic Cure”

“Surrender To The Blade” video:

“The Iron Gate” video:

(Photo – Kevyn Reece)