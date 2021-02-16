ICED EARTH - Previously Unreleased Capitol Riot Security Camera Footage Shows JON SCHAFFER Confronting Police

On January 17th, Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer was taken into custody in Indiana following his “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Schaffer had been listed on the Most Wanted section of the FBI’s website. New security camera footage acquired by CNN shows Schaffer in the front line at one point confronting police officers during the riot. Check out the footage below.

Schaffer can be seen starting at the 28 second mark.

Brock E.W. Turner of Indiana Public Media reported that Schaffer had waived a preliminary hearing after he was charged with multiple federal crimes, and would soon be extradited to Washington D.C.

On February 15th, Iced Earth frontman Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton and guitarist Jake Dreyer announced in separate statements they have officially left the band.

In addition, Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch recently announced he has dissolved his Demons & Wizards partnership with Schaffer.

Reports and a search indicate that all traces of Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards have disappeared from the Century Media website. They no longer appear on the label's current artist list, and merchandise from both bands has been removed from the Century Media webshop. In addition, both bands have been removed from the label's former artists roster.

While Century Media has yet to make an official statement, this can be seen as the fallout from recent events involving guitarist Jon Schaffer.