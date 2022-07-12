IF THESE TREES COULD TALK – Metal Blade Records To Reissue Debut EP

Metal Blade Records has announced the official reissue of the debut EP from Akron, OH's If These Trees Could Talk. The first release from this instrumental post rock band was recorded in 2006 at NE Meadow Studios in Bath, OH and originally released independently by the band on September 27, 2006.

The self-titled release that has been out of print for over 10 years has been mastered for vinyl by Patrick Engel (Temple of Disharmony) and features brand new artwork and packaging.

If These Trees Could Talk’s self-titled EP is now available for pre-order and will be available as a Digipak and with multiple vinyl variants at metalblade.com.

US Vinyl Variants:

Gold

Smoky Black

EU Vinyl Variants:

180g Black

Marbled Gold / Black Vinyl (ltd. 500)

Milky White (ltd. 500)

Tracklisting:

“Malabar Front”

“Smoke Stacks”

“The Friscalating Dusklight”

“Signal Tree”

“The Death Of Paradigm”

“41°4'23n, -81°31'4w”