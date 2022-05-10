IGGY POP Live! On Tour 2022 Concert Print Available Tomorrow

Iconic By Collectionz are releasing a new Iggy Pop tour poster on Wednesday, May 11.

A message states: "Iggy is currently on tour throughout Europe and hitting some incredible venues along the way. Ryan Besch (Your Cinema) created an amazing print for Iggy combining many eras of his career. You have the leather jacket/mini skirt/fishnets outfit that Iggy has worn, surrounded by a party (Party) of different weird characters (Brick By Brick album cover). Go have some fun and see him live if you can, and pick up this print on May 11th at 2 PM, EDT!"

Get it Framed! "We offer high quality professional framing so all you need to do is find the wall space and hang it using the included hardware. All frames, mats and glass are made to order so that we can ensure a custom fit."

