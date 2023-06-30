IMMINENT SONIC DESTRUCTION Release Acoustic Version Of “Solitude”

Imminent Sonic Destruction, Michigan’s preeminent prog metal anchors, are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their third studio album The Sun Will Always Set by releasing an acoustic version of the song “Solitude”. This stripped-down reimagining of the track presented the band with the opportunity to explore unfamiliar territory and offer their fans a different side of ISD.

Commenting on the events that led to this new version of “Solitude”, Tony Piccoli (guitar, vocals) says:

“One weekend in March, the band, producer Nick Hagen and videographer Pat Griffin all gathered at The Fountain of Youth studio (our personal rehearsal/recording studio) to record an acoustic rendition of ‘Solitude’. We had a rough framework of what we wanted the song to sound like, so we didn’t go in completely blind, but we left ourselves a little creative wiggle room, which ended up being what you’ll hear today…a stripped down, nearly bare bones and ‘chilled out’ version of ‘Solitude’. Piano, acoustic guitar, acoustic bass, drums, vocals. Synth strings make an appearance at the ‘heavy’ part of the song.”

Along with this new version of the track, ISD has dropped a performance video for the acoustic version of “Solitude”. They add: “The video captures us in our studio playing the song live, with a few individual takes mixed in and small scenes of us just enjoying being there and recording. We wanted the video to kind of reflect what this version of the song is, and that’s more of a bare-bones approach to one of our favorite songs from ‘The Sun Will Always Set’.”