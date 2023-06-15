IN FLAMES - "Curious About What Goes Into Our Album Art?"

"Have you been curious about what goes into our album art?" asks In Flames.

Blake Armstrong (aka Spaceboy Comics) is an LA based artist, working in the music and film industry. His well known In Flames covers, and equally incredible inner sleeves and booklets are just drops in the ocean of his broader work. From movie posters for Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay, to working with Slayer, Megadeth and Kataklysm, it all started with the Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, who first tapped him for a graphic novel, The Jester's Curse - Lunar Strain Part 1.

Many years, beers, and pieces of art later, Blake and In Flames are enjoying a deep level of collaboration that goes far beyond album artwork. The latest In Flames record Forgone has been received well by fans and critics alike, and they've just released a new graphic novel: The Jester's Curse (co-written and illustrated by Blake, along with Scott Dewey and Scott Bramble.)

In this, part one of a much longer interview with Blake, he discusses how his relationship with the band has evolved with time, how I, The Mask and Forgone are connected, and so much more! Blake's personal work is also incredible and all over his website and Instagram, so hop on over to his pages and check his stuff out, you won't regret it!