India's BLOODYWOOD Unleash New Single / Video "Nu Delhi"; Return Of The Singh 2025 European / UK Tour Dates Announced

India's Bloodywood have announced their signing to Fearless Records, celebrtating the occasion with a new single and video, "Nu Delhi". It is the band's first piece of recorded music since their independently released Rakshak album from 2022.

Pick up "Nu Delhi" here, check out the official video below.

Bloodywood: "'Nu Delhi' is our love letter to New Delhi, the city that raised us, where we grew up dreaming of doing exactly what we are now. It’s a city of vibrant chaos, filled with love yet quick to set you straight if you overstep. It’s not just a city, it’s a game of chess."

With regards to sigmning with Fearless Records, they offered the following:

"We’ve always been DIY to the core, figuring things out ourselves rather than relying on others. The success we achieved with Rakshak, all on our own showed us what we’re capable of. But now, we’re ready for the next chapter. Now we wanted to see what a label could bring to the table. We wanted a partner who’s as passionate and committed to our music as we are. We found that partner in Fearless Records, and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with the release of our first single from the new album."

Bloodywood has also announced European and UK tour dates for 2025. The band comments:

"It's the Return of the Singh and we're coming back with the best of the new and old. So if you thought last time was crazy, multiply it by 2 and you might get close to what we're bringing to the stage. Get those tickets now, we can't wait to see you and you can't miss this."

Tour dates:

February

21 – Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

23 – John Dee - Oslo, Norway

24 – Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

25 – Plan B - Malmö, Sweden

27 – Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

28 – Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

March

2 – Docks - Hamburg, Germany

3 – Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 – Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

6 – Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

7 – Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

8 – Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

9 – Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

11 – Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

12 – Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

14 – Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

15 – Legend Club - Milan, Italy

16 – Complex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

17 – La Rayon - Lyon, France

19 – Bataclan - Paris, Franc

20 – L’aeronef, Lille, France

22 – O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

23 – SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

25 – O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

26 – O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

27 – O2 Kentish Town Forum - London, UK