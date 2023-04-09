INTOXICATED And OBITUARY's KEN ANDREWS Cover "Gas Chamber" By ANGRY SAMOANS

Florida crossover thrashers Intoxicated have released a video for their cover of the Angry Samoans’ song, "Gas Chamber", featuring Obituary guitarist Ken Andrews.

Intoxicated vocalist / guitarist Erik Payne commented: “Growing up with an older brother and skate ramp in the backyard was a musical and cultural gift in my case. I was exposed to a ton of great punk and metal at an early age and Angry Samoans were always a stand out for me. Listening back to 'Gas Chamber' recently, I just started playing along with heavy distortion; it sounded so pissed! I called my long time friend and guitarist of Obituary, Ken Andrews, to come over and fuck around with some recording. Ken has always been like a fifth member of Intoxicated and has contributed in some way on the majority of our albums / earlier EPs. We also played together as part of the Andrew W.K. touring band with Obituary drummer DT, so our history / friendship runs deep.”

“Once we laid down a few tracks, the real excitement began! We started doing this just to have fun, but it quickly began to take shape and sounded awesome! Within 48 hours and a few phone calls, drums, vocals and bass were added. I sent the tracks to Ryan at Candor Studios (Foo Fighters, Melvins, Whores) in Tampa to mix, and then to our label Seeing Red Records. Everyone was excited and the label was like fuck it, shoot a video! Ken, being the trooper he is, came out to shoot the night before Obituary left for Europe and we got it done!”

“We all love Angry Samoans and this is us paying our respects! They're actually out on tour right now so go see them!”