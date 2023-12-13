INTRANCED Feat. HOLY GRAIL Vocalist Sign To High Roller Records

Thundering riffs and searing solos meet anthemic melodies in Intranced, an LA-based metal/hard rock band featuring singer James-Paul Luna (Holy Grail, White Wizzard) guitarist Fili Bibiano (Fortress), bassist Nico Staub (The Fae), and drummer Ben Richardson (Wild Eyes). Building on their celebrated musical pasts, the band was united by the goal of mining the deep, rich seams of classic ‘70s and ‘80s heavy metal, with a premium on songwriting and a focus on the epic themes of real life: triumph, tragedy, and heartbreak.

The band has just signed a deal with High Roller Records to release the debut full-length album in May 2024. Tracking for the album is completed, and it is currently being mixed by Herbrand Larsen (Audrey Horne, Enslaved, Immortal). More info will follow soon - stay tuned.

Along with the album, High Roller Records will also reissue an enhanced edition of the Intranced self-titled EP that will include the two songs from the "Rogue Warrior" single, which the band released in June 2023.

This reissue will be available in March to coincide with the band's appearance at the notorious Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, TX, March 21-23, 2024.