IOTUNN Take You Behind The Scenes Of New Single “Mistland”; Video

Danish/Faroese metal band, Iotunn, have released behind the scenes footage for their new single, "Mistland", which is now available on all digital platforms. Check out the new footage, as well as the video (animated by Costin Chioreanu) below:

In 2022 - while working on their second album - Iotunn decided to finish the song "Mistland" first. They went to Fascination Street Studios in February 2023 and got the song mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Paradise Lost, Kreator, Enslaved).

The artwork and video for "Mistland" was created by acclaimed artist Costin Chioreanu who has worked with artists such as Ghost, Borknagar, Opeth.

"The theme of the song revolves around risking relationships to break free of the old ways and embrace new ideas and "progress", for better or worse. This feeds into the general story and concept of the upcoming album, which deals with ancient people becoming aware of a ritual that can release them from their earthly form and allow them to seek new astral and spiritual horizons,” explains singer Jón Aldará.

"Mistland is perhaps the most important song for me personally in the Iotunn catalogue so far. Creatively it evolves from an idea of a song which I've had in my mind for years, and with Mistland it finally became. After laying the foundation of the song, it took off with my brother and me working on it intensively for lots of time, and then with the whole band contributing to a truly inspirational circular creative matter. Mistland is very personal to me because its sonic expressions reflect deep and sincere feelings derived from being alive. I find a melancholy that I see as part of all the experiences and feelings you can have throughout life. It is a melancholy which always gives deeper and higher perspectives to whatever state of mind you are in. A true fellowship which can set you free or entangle you into something where you lose yourself" - Jesper Gräs

"For me, every Iotunn song has its own personality; they're all single individuals that gathers as a tribe of music. This tribe has now a new member that contributes with musical and existential themes that I believe are important. The lyrics and the music speak to me on several levels. When listening, I feel like I'm surrounded by mist and shadows but with a constant source of light being the ground beneath all grounds. For me, it's a warm welcome to the tribe!" - Jens Nicolai Gräs

"‘Mistland’ has this very large and open feeling. When I first heard the guitar arrangement, I immediately imagined large open drums, and also a call for contrast, with very dense atmospheric sections. I wanted to create a big dynamic difference between the parts while retaining a sense of majestic energy throughout. I really enjoy the way it turned out and I can't wait for it to be released!" - Bjørn Wind Andersen

"‘Mistland’ seemed to almost appear from out of nowhere. Jesper simply showed up at the rehearsal studio one day, struck by a muse, with a whole new song for us. Its simplicity is deceptive, and it is all too easy to get lost in the spaciousness. For me, it has been the most challenging Iotunn song yet. My contribution was to bring another layer to the soaring atmosphere with cinematic and synth-like bass chord layers. ‘Mistland’ has been a magical song to play live the last few months, and the audiences' reactions have been fantastic. I can't wait to bring it to the big stages on this year's summer festivals!" - Eskil Rask