IRON MAIDEN Exhibition Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air 2022

There’s now just 8 weeks to go 'til Bloodstock 2022. HQ is in a frenzy getting the infrastructure together and locking in the last of the slots. There's still another batch of Metal 2 The Masses bands to come and plenty more info about this year’s event to reveal, but first off, Bloodstock has all the info about what to see at the festival’s unique Rock And Metal Gallery, including a very special Iron Maiden exhibition, as well as some Venom-shaped news.

Each year, the RAM Gallery brings a very unique element to Bloodstock. There certainly aren’t many metal festivals showcasing a wealth of rock and metal inspired art, but here at Catton Park you can get your fill. Curated by festival founder and globally renowned fantasy artist, Paul Raymond Gregory and housed in a purpose built, professionally-lit marquee, the gallery acts as a focal point for a variety of artists, photographers, and other creatives.

This year, there’s a special Iron Maiden theme, with illustrator Mark Wilkinson returning to display a range of his impressive work for the British metal icons across the years. Maiden’s official photographer, John McMurtrie will also have a wall of his spectacular imagery, with a dozen shots from the Legacy Of The Beast tour & a Bruce Dickinson ‘Trooper’ print, all authorized and approved by the band themselves.

John says, “When it comes to doing something well I cannot think of any other band that is as driven to outdo itself than Iron Maiden. I have been the band’s photographer since 2006 and each tour just gets bigger and more ambitious! The current Legacy of the Beast tour celebrates the music and showmanship of Iron Maiden with three full stage set changes representing War, Religion, and Death. What other band on the planet would have a full size Spitfire dive bombing on stage, a Cathedral with stained glass windows, then a scene from Hell with a 25ft monster surrounded by flames? I have a lot to photograph each night but it is the best gig in music photography and I feel honoured to play my part in capturing the Iron Maiden legacy.”

And if you want to own a little piece of this Maiden history for yourself, John is offering a massive 25% discount to Bloodstockers ordering a 20”x16” pearl fibre, 310gsm Giclee print at the festival! You’ll be able to scan the QR code next to the print you want, enter the discount code displayed, and the print will be shipped by special delivery to your home direct from John’s studio, no worries about keeping it pristine in your tent! These Giclee prints are professionally produced on a massive 8 ink machine and will be archival for 200 years! The pearl fibre paper has a semi-gloss satin finish that feels exactly like a silver gelatine print. All ready to be framed and cherished! You can read more about these prints in a blog post from John here or see more of his work here. Up the Irons!

In addition to Bloodstock’s Iron Maiden extravaganza, perhaps you’ve admired Venom Prison’s latest album artwork? It was created by artist Eliran Kantor, who is back with some new works. We can’t wait to see what else he’s been creating! The ever metal Krusher is bringing a few surprises from his lengthy ‘other’ career in art and design. Expect the unexpected! 3D artist, Liam Brandon Murray has been working on some insane ideas for his amazing three dimensional works of art - and yes, that incredible throne you may have seen in the gallery last year will be making a return. Do check out his Instagram and prepare to be dazzled! Legendary fantasy illustrator (and accomplished musician) Rodney Matthews also has a display dedicated to his iconic artwork. Through the years, Rodney has produced more than 600 colour illustrations which have been used on everything from posters and snowboards, to album covers for a range of bands including none other than Rick Wakeman, Asia, & Nazareth - and even concept art for The Magic Roundabout movie & children’s series Lavender Castle.

For the first time this year, Bloodstock is also including select works from a couple of Bloodstock’s official festival photography team. Be sure to check out some wonderful images from Katja Ogrin and Steve Dempsey, whose work has been featured in many international rock publications, plus Bloodstock’s own Rock Society photographer, Matt Negus. When they’re not shooting bands, they’ll be roaming Bloodstock to capture festival colour, shots of the crowd, and giving you a peek behind the scenes.

Grab a selfie with Bloodstock’s history wall, featuring the festival’s art through the years, with each signed by many of the bands who performed that year, including the likes of Alice Cooper, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest, and many more. For a great memento, pick a year you attended!

Last but certainly not least the RAM Gallery’s iconic luthier Cynosure will return with three new astonishing guitars. Two have been inspired & created specially for the Iron Maiden wall and one from this Rodney Matthews image - and you’ll be able to see the print displayed next to the guitar.

On a more sombre note, Bloodstock was saddened last month to learn of the passing of Trevor Strnad and that Black Dahlia can no longer join us this year. Filling their spot on Sunday’s Ronnie James Dio main stage will be Venom Inc, who are set to treat us to a special Black Metal 40th Anniversary set.

The band tell us; "To be asked to return to Bloodstock is for us a great honour and we look forward to more Main Stage antics with you all! But why just do any old set, we thought let's do something uber special for you. As it's the 40th Anniversary of the 'Black Metal' album, we will deliver for the first time on British soil, the complete album in full running order, live!!! We are so looking forward to this and together with you, we will lay down our souls to the Gods of Rock And Roll, as well as the Teachers Pet while we are At War With Satan...and you can Count(ess) your Bathory on that! Ave!!"

If you've already got your ticket bagged, maybe you’re now thinking about how best to get to Catton Park? Bloodstock is pleased to support two sustainable travel options - Big Green Coach (who’ll drop you & your gear right inside the festival gates for minimal walking, from 33 locations around the UK. Reserve your seat for just a tenner) and Liftshare (a safe way to offer up a spare seat in your car, or nab one in someone else’s & make new friends to boot). Get more info on both options over at Big Green Coach and Liftshare.

As part of Bloodstock’s continued sustainability drive, they’re encouraging everyone to say a big NO to single use tents. Tangerine Fields and Fat Frank's Camping Shop will be on site to help! Both solutions make travelling to the festival via public transport, car share, Big Green Coach or even flying in from abroad, so much easier. When you rent from Tangerine Fields, arrive on site and your tent, bed & bedding will be all set up ready and waiting in the Asgard campsite. Come Monday morning, no need to worry about packing it up, the Tangerine team will take care of it. No hassle, no waste, no sore arms! Get full details on their pre-erected tent service here. Alternatively, Fat Frank's Camping Shop - situated in the Midgard campsite - offer a Click & Collect service (as well as Loan & Go). You can pre-purchase any or all of your camping needs on their website and collect it all at the festival (stop by their stand and they'll even blow up your air bed). If you don’t want to take down and lug the tent home afterwards, you can even donate the tent back at Fat Frank's stand. They donate all used tents possible to homeless charities and youth groups.

All VIP packages, Early Bird tix, and campervan passes have now sold out. You can still snap up standard weekend camping tickets (just £145 +fees for 4 days of heavy metal fun) plus day & child tix are available now at the ticket store. Mini moshers under age 4 get in free!

Bloodstock’s 2022 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Behemoth, Lamb Of God, and Mercyful Fate. Also appearing across the weekend are Killing Joke, Dimmu Borgir, Testament, Exodus, Avatar, All Hail The Yeti, Venom Inc, GWAR (in a UK festival exclusive), Bury Tomorrow, Sacred Reich, Life Of Agony, Spiritworld, Belphegor, Butcher Babies, Vio-lence, Bloodywood, Jinjer, Lorna Shore, Doyle, Lost Society, Sleep Token, Dark Funeral, Eyehategod, Discharge, The Night Flight Orchestra, Enforced, Party Cannon, Soen, Heriot, Blood Youth, Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward, Ferocious Dog, Heathen, Nekrogoblikon, Cattle Decapitation, Orbit Culture, Samael, Cyhra, Noctem, Nanowar Of Steel, Thrown Into Exile, Pupil Slicer, Cage Fight, Vended, Ill Nino, Skarlett Riot, Desert Storm, Sorcerer, Red Method, Baest, Mother Vulture, Basement Torture Killings, Crepitation, Inhuman Nature, Mastiff, Pelugion, and more, with additional 2022 announcements still to come.

For more info and full lineup details, click to Bloodstock.uk.com. Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 11th-14th August 2022.