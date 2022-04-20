IRON MAIDEN - Former Ed Force One Makes Its Final Landing (Video)

The clip below features Air Atlanta Icelandic 747-400 TF-AAK - formerly Iron Maiden's Ed Force One - landing at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, Gloucestershire at the end of what is presumed to have been her last ever flight.

Originally flown with Air France, the plane was chartered by Iron Maiden and painted with Ed Force One livery for their Book Of Souls 2016 tour.

According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, the plane was leased out to several small private charters, such as taking 350 Icelandic football fans to Marseille for an Iceland / Hungary match. The plane was kept in its existing livery for this trip but afterwards it was repainted and lost its special Iron Maiden logo.

It is now operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic and flew from Ostend in Belgium at 8.57am to Kemble on April 19th.

As Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls 2016 drew to a close, the band looked back at the fun they had with Ed Force One via the video feature below: