IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON - "Medical Technology Has Meant That I’m Alive... Cancer Diagnosis Would Have Been Basically A Death Sentence But Now It’s Not"

In a new interview with Kerrang!, Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, discusses everything from life and death to Norse myths and the joy of fencing... and of course his new solo album, The Mandrake Project. Read an excerpt from the feature below...

In the past two years he’s snapped his achilles tendon and had two hip replacements - he pulls down his waistband to show us the scars to prove it, joking he’s “Mr. Bionic”. A curious mind, he knows and explains in great detail the surgical procedures he underwent that allowed him to be back on tour in record time. At 65 years old, would he pay for an extra 50 years on the clock?

"I’d do it if you were going to be in good condition when you were doing it,” he muses. Quoting the line, ‘I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them,’ from the latest James Bond film, he continues, “I think that life is such a great thing, if you can live it then why wouldn’t you want to?

“We’re all living way longer than we were designed to and way longer in terms of activity. Medical technology has meant that I’m alive. Cancer diagnosis would have been basically a death sentence but now it’s not. Both of my hips wore out and I’ve got new ones. Technology is advancing to the point for many things where we are all living longer and more effective lives. Which is great – as long as you do something with it.”

Dickinson has unveiled the dramatic, action-packed video for "Afterglow Of Ragnarok", the first single to be taken from his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project. In front of a packed audience on the opening day of CCXP23, Brazil’s huge Comic-Con event in Sao Paulo, he premiered the spectacular film and revealed further details about the album and forthcoming comic series in partnership with Z2, including releasing 2,000 CCXP-exclusive versions of the comic to the delight of the international comic community.

The Mandrake Project will be released on March 1 via BMG. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Bruce Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, it sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

Fans of both Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden will notice that the album features the curiously-named "Eternity Has Failed", which first appeared in a different form entitled "If Eternity Should Fail" on Iron Maiden’s 2015’s album The Book of Souls, illustrating how long the creative process for The Mandrake Project has been in the works.

Bruce has previously described lead single, "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" as, “a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings.” And the track is brought vividly to life in the cinematic video.

Directed by award-winning director Ryan Mackfall, written by Bruce Dickinson and acclaimed British writer Tony Lee (whose lengthy credits include 2000AD, DC and Marvel ranging from Dr Who & Star Trek to Spider Man & X-Men), the film unveils Dr Necropolis, the main protagonist at the heart of The Mandrake Project. It also sets the scene for the story to come, reflecting the dark narrative contained in the 8-page comic book prequel which features in the 7” gatefold vinyl release of the single.

Ryan Mackfall comments, “Many years before I was a director, I have fond memories of various music videos that spoke to me and one of those was ‘Can I Play With Madness’ by Iron Maiden. For me it defined what a music video is. Little did I know, many years later I’d be on a call with one of the stars of that video, Mr Bruce Dickinson, discussing ideas for a music video. Bruce has felt like a kindred spirit from that moment and it was therefore only right that we attempted to bring the story of ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ to life in a live action form. Naturally the music is a big part of the engine of the music video and this track was a heavy hitter from the first play. But beyond that I firmly believe it’s also the passion of the artist that defines the results - Bruce’s passion is unmatched. I really hope the fans find themselves taking Necropolis’ journey with the mandrake juice time and time again. This is just the start of something very special!”

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

The Mandrake Project is not just an album, but a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, the comic series is scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, released as 12 quarterly issues that will be collected into three annual graphic novels. The first episode will be released in comic shops on January 17, 2024.

Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of The Mandrake Project to life with a major headline tour next spring and summer.

The Mandrake Project tour dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30- Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

19 - O2 Academy - Manchester, UK

21 - Arena - Swansea, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

26 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

28 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

29 - De Oosterport - Groningen, Holland

June

1 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

3 - Arenale Romane - Bucharest, Romania

5-8 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland *

5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden *

9 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

11 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

13 - House Of Culture - Helsinki, Finland

14 - Noblessner Foundry - Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark *

22 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar - Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone - Munich, Germany

27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July

3-6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome - Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park - Vincenza, Italy *

9 - E-Werk - Koln, Germany

13 - Hala - Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece (supporting Judas Priest)

* - festival performance

Bruce Dickinson’s touring band features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria. For more information regarding the tour click here.

