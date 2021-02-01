IRON MAIDEN To Reflect On Powerslave Album For 666th Episode Of "Tim’s Twitter Listening Party"; BRUCE DICKINSON Announcement Video

Iron Maiden will reflect on their 1984 album, Powerslave, for the upcoming 666th instalment of The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess' Tim’s Twitter Listening Party. Watch a video message from Bruce Dickinson below.

The virtual listening party series was launched on March 23, 2020 as the UK entered its first national lockdown. Dickinson will offer up a track-by-track rundown of the record alongside his bandmates on February 12 at 9 PM, GMT.

Burgess tells NME: “We started these listening parties at the beginning of the first lockdown and thought we’d do a couple of weeks of them until everything got back to normal. Nick Mason hosted our Saucerful Of Secrets listening party to celebrate our 500th and someone tweeted that we should mark the 666th as a special occasion. Naturally, we tweeted Iron Maiden and they said they’d love to join us.”

Find the official page for Tim's Twitter Listening Party here.