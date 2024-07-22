Is JETHRO TULL Legend IAN ANDERSON Really A Guest On The New OPETH Album? - "Emails Were Exchanged, Containing Something That Could Be Described As Music," Says MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT
July 22, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Back in February, during an interview with Italy's Mystery Tour Radio Show, Jethro Tull legend Ian Anderson revealed he will make a guest appearance on Swedish prog metallers Opeth's next studio album, stating: "From time to time I play on other people's records, if they're interesting to me. I just did - last week I played on three or four tracks from a prog metal band called Opeth."
In a new interview with Classic Rock, Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt was asked about the band's upcoming fourteenth studio album.
Classic Rock: What can you tell us about it?
Mikael Åkerfeldt: "It’s still a bit too early for me to talk about that."
Classic Rock: Are there any special guests on it?
Åkerfeldt: "I’m under instruction to keep things under wraps, so I’ll keep things extremely vague. I have been in touch with Ian Anderson about something. Emails were exchanged, containing something that could be described as music. Is that a good answer?"
Classic Rock: As good as we’re going to get, by the sound of it. Might we hear a new song or two at Bloodstock?
Åkerfeldt: "No. Firstly, I don’t like playing new songs until people have heard them [on record]. Secondly, Bloodstock is a ‘by request’ show, with a set picked by the audience."
Tribulation will be Opeth's special guests on their upcoming North American tour.
Says Tribulation: "We’re honored and very glad to announce that we’ll be joining our good friends in Opeth on their upcoming tour across North America this fall, finishing everything off nicely on Halloween. It’s been far, far too long since we last made a proper run across the pond and we couldn’t be happier that we’re doing it with Opeth. We hope to see a lot of old friends and new ones, we can’t wait!"
Tour dates:
October
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia
16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield