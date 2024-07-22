Is JETHRO TULL Legend IAN ANDERSON Really A Guest On The New OPETH Album? - "Emails Were Exchanged, Containing Something That Could Be Described As Music," Says MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT

Back in February, during an interview with Italy's Mystery Tour Radio Show, Jethro Tull legend Ian Anderson revealed he will make a guest appearance on Swedish prog metallers Opeth's next studio album, stating: "From time to time I play on other people's records, if they're interesting to me. I just did - last week I played on three or four tracks from a prog metal band called Opeth."

In a new interview with Classic Rock, Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt was asked about the band's upcoming fourteenth studio album.

Classic Rock: What can you tell us about it?

Mikael Åkerfeldt: "It’s still a bit too early for me to talk about that."

Classic Rock: Are there any special guests on it?

Åkerfeldt: "I’m under instruction to keep things under wraps, so I’ll keep things extremely vague. I have been in touch with Ian Anderson about something. Emails were exchanged, containing something that could be described as music. Is that a good answer?"

Classic Rock: As good as we’re going to get, by the sound of it. Might we hear a new song or two at Bloodstock?

Åkerfeldt: "No. Firstly, I don’t like playing new songs until people have heard them [on record]. Secondly, Bloodstock is a ‘by request’ show, with a set picked by the audience."

Read more at Classic Rock.

Tribulation will be Opeth's special guests on their upcoming North American tour.

Says Tribulation: "We’re honored and very glad to announce that we’ll be joining our good friends in Opeth on their upcoming tour across North America this fall, finishing everything off nicely on Halloween. It’s been far, far too long since we last made a proper run across the pond and we couldn’t be happier that we’re doing it with Opeth. We hope to see a lot of old friends and new ones, we can’t wait!"

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Get them here.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield