Is The Apple Store The Only Opportunity For A Casino To Enter The Ios Market?

More than 590 million people worldwide use iOS devices, and the largest percentage of users of Apple's equipment is in South and North America, and it is 79%. This number of people is attractive to operators, but getting into this market is quite difficult.

Rules for Placing Gambling Apps in the Apple Store

It is worth starting with the fact that Apple's branded application store, in fact, is the only legal way to install the necessary program for the user. This fact is increasingly pointed out by dissatisfied developers, calling Apple a monopolist.

It is possible to install the application from a third-party source only in case of hacking the operating system, but there are relatively few such users.

Accordingly, if an operator or developer wants to enter the market of iOS users, they are supposed to put their application in the App Store, which is quite a difficult process.

And even after doing so, the operator may face a number of problems and claims like:

● A pretty high commission of 30% for each transaction through the application

● The sudden removal of software from the store

● Registering an Apple Developer account is not the easiest procedure.

New Policies by Apple Store

The last time the requirements for developers of gambling applications for real money were updated was in June 2019. Then the owner of the store introduced one of the new rules—the application must now be fully focused on use in iOS.

This is because in the past, operators could use an HTML5-based application that referenced a conditional betting website rather than offering direct functionality. In any case, because of this, the casinos may lose many ​​highest paid gamers in Asia and some other countries.

According to Apple, this practice has led to suboptimal work with applications. The company then said that HTML5-based games could not provide access to real money games, lotteries, charitable donations, and did not support digital commerce.

There are messages on specialized iOS developer forums that gambling applications are difficult to manage and the most regulated product in the App Store, so developers should pay special attention to the following points:

● Draws and contests must be sponsored by the application developer.

● The official rules for sweepstakes, contests and sweepstakes must be set out in the annex, and it must be clearly stated that Apple is not a sponsor and does not participate in any of these activities.

● Apps may not use the Buy in App feature to obtain credit or currency to participate in any real money games, purchase lottery tickets or transfer funds in the app.

● Applications that offer real money games (such as sports betting, poker, casino games, horse racing) or lotteries must have the necessary licenses and permits in the regions where there are users of the application. At the same time, the product itself must be geographically limited and free to install.

Illegal gambling aids, including a card counter, are not allowed in the Apple Store.

Lottery Apps Must Have a Prize and a Chance

Note that Apple strictly controls the availability of local licenses. So, in the summer of 2018, the company removed 25 thousand gambling applications from the App Store in China, where they are banned everywhere except the gaming zone in Macau.

The ban also applied to smartphone applications, but it is interesting that this purge happened after prolonged pressure from the media. Later, in November 2018, Apple removed another 700 applications from the Chinese region of its store.

Also in the summer of 2018, the Norwegian regulator asked the company to remove 38 gambling applications from the Norwegian store.

Apple complied with this request by blocking access to these applications by IP address, in case Norwegian players download products in another country. Interestingly, despite the state monopoly on online casinos in Poland, the local store has many gambling applications.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Placing Casino Apps on Apple Store

Among the advantages are confidentiality. Gambling applications often work with confidential information that the operator must keep. Apple Store Data Protection Policy provides information protection.

Placing in the App Store guarantees the operator that his application will be safe. Compared to the Play Market, where there are many applications with viruses and other malicious software, the Apple store constantly checks and moderates each product during its launch, operation and subsequent updates.

In addition, all transactions through applications are encrypted and checked for phishing, hacking or other fraudulent means.

Apple's small range of technology simplifies technical testing and application development. If Android runs many smartphones of different parameters and configurations, so the developer needs to create several versions of their product, then several dozen types of Apple products greatly simplify this procedure, and thus save time and money.

However, the digital store has a number of disadvantages, which can often be heard complaints from mobile software developers. The most important of these is a 30% commission in favor of Apple for each transaction in the application.

An illustration is the bookmaker SugarHouse, which operates in the state of Pennsylvania in the United States. Its application violated the rules that the interface and functionality should be different from the repackaged website, i.e. the software can not be just a copy of what the client would get if you used the site in a browser.



The Role of Mobile Applications in Bookmaking

As mentioned above, in 2019 the company updated the rules by banning the use of HTML5. Thanks to this technology, sales and purchases took place outside the application, and therefore, Apple did not receive any benefits.

And SugarHouse was not the only operator to face similar problems. Following the updated rules of the Apple Store, the bookmaker is not going to spread its application, because in Pennsylvania betting companies pay a tax of 36% of their income, and an additional commission of 30% would offset any commercial benefits from operating sports bets.

And sometimes the product may just disappear from the store without any explanation. Thus, in August 2018, there was a mass removal of applications, as they were allegedly associated with gambling.

According to Apple, this was part of the fight against illegal online gambling and fraud. The applications used by the gambling business were used for fraud and money laundering. This affected developers whose products had absolutely nothing to do with the gambling industry.

Unibet App Review

The history of the betting company Unibet is unique. Anders Ström once decided to share his expertise and create a platform where players get more information about bets. More than 20 years have passed since then. And during this time, the resource has become a leading sportsbook with a crystal reputation, which confirms the thousands of reviews of players.

Unibet customers can download a sportsbook as an application and enjoy all the benefits of the office on a tablet or mobile. To download the application, you need to go to the appropriate section of the official site from the mobile device and click the download button. The option is available anywhere in the world for free.

It is important that you can use the promo code at registration in this office. This promo code will increase the amount of the welcome gift from the sportsbook. The office gives a bonus on the first deposit to all beginners. In general, the terms of the bonus are such that you can choose one of three prize options for new players depending on the preferred type of betting:

● $25 for sports betting

● Up to 100 (100% of the down payment) for the casino

● $200 is a poker bonus.

BET365 App Review

Bet365 Virtual Casino was launched in 2001 thanks to Hillside Gaming. It operates on the basis of the well-known developer Playtech. The portal has several branches in the form of sports betting, casinos, and trading operations. This article will introduce you to the platform more closely and let you know about the possibilities.

The results of the games are fair and honest due to the 128-bit encryption system and regular verification by an independent auditor—Technical Systems Testing—TST. The company regularly improves security mechanisms and ensures the confidentiality of all participants.

The platform accepts players from more than 20 countries, does not cooperate with participants from states where gambling is prohibited at the legislative level. There are over 20 languages.

There are common versions (Russian, English, German). And also rare variants (Slovak, Swedish, Finnish, Czech). Opening an account is available in euros, dollars, pounds sterling. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount on average is 10 USD. For some methods, there is a higher level of restrictions — $ 20-50.

The platform operates on the basis of a Swedish license and permit obtained in Malta. It is managed by the respective inspectorates — Spelinspektionen and MGA.

Owners of portable devices can use the mobile version with the same interface and functionality. It is recommended to go to it directly from the site.

To function in Pennsylvania, the app is licenced by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

In order not to depend on network access and the speed of its operation, you can download and install a mobile application on your smartphone or iPhone.

In the vastness of the network, there are many offers for downloading software, but most of them are fake, scammers operate under them. In this regard, it is recommended to look for a product on trusted resources.