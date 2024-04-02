ISSA To Release Another World Album In June; "Armed & Dangerous" Music Video Streaming

AOR sensation Issa, aka Isabell Øversveen, announces the upcoming release of her latest album, Another World, slated to be released on June 7. This record marks the next exciting chapter in Issa's musical voyage.

Kicking off the journey is the release of the first single, "Armed & Dangerous", accompanied by a visually stunning video, available to watch below.

Issa describes the song as “a sexy hard rocker with a great melody and atmosphere. It's a great introduction the new album, I really hope the fans like it.”

Issa has etched her name as a leading force in the genre, captivating audiences worldwide with her commanding vocals and enthralling melodies. With a remarkable track record of eight albums released under the prestigious Frontiers Music, Issa consistently delivers music that strikes a chord with fans of melodic rock and AOR.

In discussing her latest musical endeavour, Issa commented: “The new album is my favourite yet, everything was recorded and written in house by Tom and James Martin. We went for a straight up 80s inspired AOR album with a few hard rockers in for good measure, think prime Bon Jovi, Richard Marx and Heart, with even a bit of synthwave in the production. Tom and James really capture the spirit of the 80s and prime melodic Rock. We were lucky to have some great guest musicians get involved, Melvin Brannon Jr, Dennis Butabi Borg, Pete Newdeck, josh Tabbie Williams Leon Winteringham, Phil o' Dea, and Robert Sall to name just a few amazing players.”

Another World follows the global triumph of her seventh studio album, Lights Of Japan, where Issa heralded a 'rebirth' of her sound, seamlessly blending influences from her roots with the evolving musical landscape. Once again, the new album showcases Issa's versatility and artistic growth.

Renowned for her powerhouse vocals, soaring melodies, and infectious hooks, Issa remains steadfast in her commitment to delivering melodic rock brilliance. With each release, Issa's musical evolution continues to captivate audiences, with Another World promising to be yet another jewel in her illustrious career.

Tracklisting:

"Armed & Dangerous"

"All These Wild Nights"

"Only In The Dark"

"Never Sleep Alone"

"The Road To Victory"

"Another World"

"Kick Of Fire"

"Got A Hold On Me"

"A Second Life"

"The Hardest Fight"

"Lost & Lonely"

"Armed & Dangerous" video:

Produced By: Martin Bros Productions

Studio: Revival Studios York

Recorded By: Martin Bros Productions

Mixed By: Martin Bros Productions

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio At Ivory Tears Music Studios

Band Members:

Issa: Vocals

James Martin: Synths and BVs

Tom Martin: Guitars and Bass and BVs

Leon Robert Winteringham: Guitars and BVs

Additional Musicians:

Melvin Brannon Jr.

Steve Grocott

Dennis Butabi Borg

Josh Tabbie Williams

Robert Sall

Phil O Dea

Colin Parkinson

Pete Newdeck