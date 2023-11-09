Jack Daniel's Unveils Latest Commercial Underscored By AC/DC Classic

On Tuesday, Jack Daniel’s unveiled its latest creative campaign, “In The Moment”, reports Whiskey Raiders. The commercial is underscored by AC/DC’s “Back In Black,” and features musicians like St. Vincent, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Este Haim jamming out in black and white footage.

The campaign was created in partnership with the advertising agency Energy BBDO, and Omar Jones directed the film. Jones shot it in millimeter film, hence its distinctive visual style.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we’ve always been about living life on your own terms and this new creative expresses that exact sentiment while showcasing our ongoing connection to music,” Jack Daniel’s VP Global Brand Director Jaime Butler said in a news release from the brand. “We’re excited to remind our friends to always ‘live in the moment’ in a big, bold way through this rousing new spot.”

The campaign is set to air this month in the United States. It will play across TV, online video, out-of-home media and social channels. Read more at Whiskey Raiders, and watch the commercial below: