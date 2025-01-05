JACK OSBOURNE On Closure Of Osbourne Media House - "We Bit Off More Than We Could Chew"

Back in April 2024, Ozzy Osbourne and family's Osbourne Media House was launched. Fans were told to expect original series, exclusive podcasts, and member-only experiences like exclusive clips, merch, Q&A sessions, and early access to shows.

"Osbourne Media House isn’t just a platform; it's a family affair, offering unprecedented access to Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack like never before! We’re setting the stage to rock the creator economy," read a promotional statement. Shortly thereafter, they "hit the pause button."

Although the website OsbourneMediaHouse.com is still online, Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, has uploaded a lengthy YouTube video, which can be seen below, detailing the numerous obstacles encountered. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

“So it’s no secret Osbourne Media House shut down. The reason Osbourne Media shut down, it’s not a simple answer; it’s a very long-winded answer, but I’m gonna try and make it as short and as concise and as easy to digest.”

“Firstly, it had nothing to do with our viewers. I mean, not that that would have been a huge reason for us to shut it down. But I learned so much about the loyalty of our fans over the last year and a half. And it has been such an amazing experience to remove a network or a buffer between the family and our audience. For the last 21 years, myself, my mom, my sister, we’ve all worked for networks, we’ve worked for people to release content. And so there was always a middleman. We never had direct ability to create exactly what we wanted and then release it to our fans the way we wanted it, how we wanted it. And so it was an amazing experience learning how to do that. The big thing is just that — we were learning how to do this.”

“I started Osbourne Media House on a just an idea. I saw the way media was going, how TV was drying up — it is drying up. I saw that creative content really, at least in my opinion, is the way forward for people like myself. I am not an actor, I am not a musician. I have always worked in television, either in front of the camera as talent, and I use that word loosely, or as a producer. But TV’s changing. The money just isn’t there anymore. And the kind of post-COVID shift has really been affected not only with me, but through the entire industry. Content is just changing. And so I wanted to change with it. And I thought creating some kind of media company where we were creating and distributing our own content, we had a paywall, we had OsbourneMediaHouse.com —the vision that is Osbourne Media House was something that myself and my team, we kind of brought out of nothing. It was self-funded. So my mom, myself, my father, we all put in funds to make this thing work. And if we’re being totally honest, we bit off more than we could chew. It was a behemoth, and we had to learn from our mistakes as we went along. And while we were learning from our mistakes, we were relying on information from other people about, ‘Okay, how do we grow this? How do we change the direction?’ Because the dollars and cents in the podcasting world changed as we were building this, so we had to change with it.”

“Unfortunately, we didn’t change fast enough and we hit a wall. And my parents made the decision. They were, like, ‘Hey, listen, we don’t wanna keep financially dumping money into this because we don’t see this as something that makes sense for us right now.’ And that was purely based on work schedule for both of my parents. It was based on my dad’s health and his ability to participate. And it was based on everyone just kind of having life…”

“So, scheduling, the financials of it, and I think those two things were really weighing on everyone. So there was a decision that was made that unless we kind of figured it out by August that we were gonna have to hit the pause button on Osbourne Media House, and that’s what happened.”