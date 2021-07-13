JACK RUSSELL's GREAT WHITE Streaming "Whole Lotta Love" From Upcoming LED ZEPPELIN Tribute Album; Audio

The year was 1998 when hard rock icons Great White released Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, an electrifying live album that found GW frontman Jack Russell stepping into the vocal shoes of Zeppelin singer Robert Plant for a phenomenal full-length celebration of that British band’s long lasting influence on Russell & company. The album quickly became a fan favourite and proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that Russell possessed one of the most powerful voices in rock music.

Since that time, over 20 years later, fans have been clamouring for a follow-up and now Jack Russell’s Great White is ready to deliver! Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin is the long-awaited sequel that rocks even harder than its predecessor and includes all-new covers of “Kashmir”, “Houses Of The Holy”, “Misty Mountain Hop” and more!

Russell, of course, remains in top form and he’s ably backed by stellar guitarists Robby Lachner & Michael Olivieri along with bassist Dan McNay & drummer Dicki Fliszar. The full album gets officially released on August 13 but the band is proud to share the first single, a killer take on the song that was recently honored as having “the greatest guitar riff of all time” by Guitar World magazine, “Whole Lotta Love”.

Stream/download the single here, and listen below.

Speaking about the project as a whole, Russell proclaims, “I’m really excited about Great Zep 2. We had such a great time recording it and took the opportunity to choose songs we hadn’t covered on the first one. The band played beautifully and the sound, I believe, is first class. I’m hopeful everyone will enjoy listening to it as much as we did playing it.”

Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin will be available on both CD in a deluxe digipak and on colored vinyl in a gorgeous gatefold jacket.

Pre-order the CD & Vinyl here, pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Good Times, Bad Times"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Dancin' Days"

"No Quarter" (CD only)

"Kashmir"

"Houses Of The Holy"

"Trampled Underfoot"

"Moby Dick" (CD only)

"The Rover" (CD only)

"Stairway To Heaven" (CD only)

"Heartbreaker"

"Livin' Lovin’ Maid" (CD only)

"Communication Breakdown"

"Whole Lotta Love":

"No Quarter":