JACK RUSSELL's GREAT WHITE To Release New LED ZEPPELIN Tribute Album, Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin; "No Quarter" Streaming

Jack Russell's Great White, featuring former Great White vocalist Jack Russell, will release Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin on August 13 via Deadline Music/Cleopatra Records, Inc.

This long-awaited sequel to the 1998 album that became one of the group's best-selling, most loved albums, rocks even harder than its predecessor and includes all-new covers of "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir", "Houses Of The Holy", "Misty Mountain Hop" and more.

Russell's voice has only improved with the years and he is ably backed by stellar guitarists Robby Lachner & Michael Olivieri along with bassist Dan McNay & drummer Dicki Fliszar.

Tracklisting:

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Good Times, Bad Times"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Dancin' Days"

"No Quarter"

"Kashmir"

"Houses Of The Holy"

"Trampled Underfoot"

"Moby Dick"

"The Rover"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

"Livin' Lovin’ Maid"

"Communication Breakdown"