Jackson Presents The MJ Series Rhoads RRT, "Continuing Upon The Metal Legacy Pioneered By The Immortal RANDY RHOADS"; Video

Jackson Guitars introduces the MJ Series Rhoads RRT with the following message:

"Harkening back to the early ‘90s when import Jackson guitars were manufactured exclusively in Japan, we introduce the MJ Series — an exciting and innovative collection of instruments attentively crafted in Japan. Continuing upon the metal legacy pioneered by the immortal Randy Rhoads, the MJ Rhoads RRT in Snow White is the latest addition to this series."

Watch the video below, and find out more about the guitar, here.