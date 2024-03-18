JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE Covers "Stay With Me" By FACES Live In Daytona Beach; Video

On March 8th, Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl performed a free solo show in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Dupree's set included a tremendous cover of "Stay With Me", originally released in 1971 by English rock band Faces, which featured vocalist Rod Stewart and guitarist Ronnie Wood; who would go on to join The Rolling Stones. High quality video footage can be enjoyed below.

Joining Jesse on stage was his son Nigel T. Dupree on guitar, Roman Glick on bass, and Rodney Hammer on drums.

Catch Jesse James Dupree on tour with Jackyl at the following shows: