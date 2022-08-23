JACKYL, SHINEDOWN, SALIVA, And More Confirmed For 95 WIIL Rock Fest

WIIL Rock Fest 2022 will feature band's Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl (pictured above), Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, and Lilith Czar. The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, Illinois.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate 30 years of WIIL ROCK than with a full day of music! This concert is dedicated to every person that has listened to our station over the last 3 decades!" says John Perry, Content Director at 95 WIIL ROCK-Chicago.

Brent Smith & SHINEDOWN add, “95 WIIL Rock has supported Shinedown from the very beginning. It is an honor, and a privilege to be a part of celebrating the stations 30th anniversary. LETS GO!!!"

It will be an all age’s event with the ticket price of $85. Find tickets at ticketweb.com.

Doors open at 12 Noon CST.

VIP: $249

VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative 95 WIIL ROCK VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the 95 WIIL ROCK VIP grounds. VIPs will relax in the VIP Lounge, comfortable lounge seating, and event games. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private restroom facilities.

Included in the purchase:

-General Admission entry

-Custom laminate and lanyard

-Festival Wristband for access to VIP area

Amenities:

-Private viewing area

-In area food vendors

-In area alcohol/beer vendors

-Early entry to festival grounds

-VIP grounds entrance

-Exclusive bathrooms access