JACKYL Unveil Artwork, Tracklisting For New Anniversary Collection, 30 Coming In Hot
July 6, 2022, 50 minutes ago
On August 12th, Jackyl will celebrate their 30th anniversary by releasing a new best-of collection titled 30 Coming In Hot. The album will feature 17 tracks - three brand new studio songs, and 14 live versions of fan favorites.
The artwork and tracklisting for 30 Coming In Hot have just been revealed:
"Another Round"
"Get All Up In It"
"Bad Decision"
"Blastoff" (Live)
"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass" (Live)
"Encore" (Live)
"Screwdriver" (Live)
"Down On Me" (Live)
"Push Comes To Shove" (Live)
"Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)" (Live)
"Secret Of The Bottle" (Live)
"I Stand Alone" (Live)
"When Will It Rain" (Live)
"Dirty Little Mind" (Live)
"Redneck Punk" (Live)
"Cut The Crap" (Live)
"The Lumberjack" (Live)
Check out the video for one of Jackyl's new studio songs, "Get All Up In It":
Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:
July
24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia
30 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Oklahoma
August
11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota
26 - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House - Huntsville, Alabama
27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee
September
3 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - FREE ALL AGES SHOW
8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota
10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota
15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland
17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin
24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois