JACKYL Unveil Artwork, Tracklisting For New Anniversary Collection, 30 Coming In Hot

On August 12th, Jackyl will celebrate their 30th anniversary by releasing a new best-of collection titled 30 Coming In Hot. The album will feature 17 tracks - three brand new studio songs, and 14 live versions of fan favorites.

The artwork and tracklisting for 30 Coming In Hot have just been revealed:

"Another Round"

"Get All Up In It"

"Bad Decision"

"Blastoff" (Live)

"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass" (Live)

"Encore" (Live)

"Screwdriver" (Live)

"Down On Me" (Live)

"Push Comes To Shove" (Live)

"Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)" (Live)

"Secret Of The Bottle" (Live)

"I Stand Alone" (Live)

"When Will It Rain" (Live)

"Dirty Little Mind" (Live)

"Redneck Punk" (Live)

"Cut The Crap" (Live)

"The Lumberjack" (Live)

Check out the video for one of Jackyl's new studio songs, "Get All Up In It":

Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:

July

24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia

30 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Oklahoma

August

11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota

26 - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House - Huntsville, Alabama

27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September

3 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - FREE ALL AGES SHOW

8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota

15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois