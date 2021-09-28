JAMES LOMENZO Looks Back On WHITE LION With “Gratitude And A Weird Kind Of Remorse”

Speaking to Melodic.net, Megadeth bassist James Lomenzo talked about his earliest days playing bass, his time with White Lion, and how he got back to playing with Megadeth after their split with David Ellefson.

Reflecting on White Lion and the success the band achieved, Lomenzo says he looks back on the band “With gratitude and a weird kind of remorse. We were so lucky to have been so successful. It all happened pretty quickly. I’m sure looking back, a big reason we did so well was because of all the MTV exposure. Sure, I think we were a great band, but there were a lot of great bands back then who, for whatever reason, never got the same exposure that we did. I do believe that we were the right kind of band for that time, both visually and musically, and we were pretty good live. I also thought that our music was really very accessible and tuneful. Yeah, so looking back at it, it was just an amazing experience that I feel privileged to have been a part of.”

Lomenzo was also asked why he and drummer Greg D’Angelo left after the Mane Attraction tour in 1991.

“I think it was strictly a financial decision,” he said. “I felt—and rightfully so—that Greg and I were being held to a larger financial responsibility than our agreed splits could sustain. It was apparent that we could not realize enough profit without something changing. Michael was willing to make that change, but we needed Vito to agree to it too, and he wouldn’t, so basically we refused to go forward and pay more expenses than we could recoup. It was unfortunate—we were all giving it our all. It would have been hard for Greg and I to sustain that going forward knowing that we were essentially being taken advantage of.”