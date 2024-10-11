JAZZ SABBATH Streaming "Electric Funeral" From The 1968 Tapes; Audio

Jazz Sabbath have released the second track from the upcoming album, The 1968 Tapes. Listen to "Electric Funeral" here.

Says the band: "You'll get this track as instant download along with 'Supernaut' with every preorder. If you already have ordered the album (which we appreciate immensely), the track has been added to your library. All preorders also count toward first week sales for the official charts and seeing an album of Sabbath tracks high in the jazz charts makes everyone smile (or at least it should). Whether you order a Vinyl, CD, tape or digital copy from Bandcamp, it all helps, so thank you."

Jazz Sabbath recently announced that a special MONO edition of their upcoming album, The 1968 Tapes, will be released as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, on November 29. This album contains eight new exploratory jazz arrangements based on Black Sabbath tracks from the period 1970-1975.

The trio, helmed by longtime Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne keys and guitar player Adam Wakeman, will release two versions. A Coke Bottle Clear vinyl (US and Canada) and a white vinyl variant (UK only).

The RSD edition also features a bonus track, "Hole In The Sky", and a MONO bonus CD.

Tracklisting:

A1. "Into The Void"

A2. "Electric Funeral" (RSD alternative mix)

A3. "Supernaut"

A4. "Hole In The Sky" (RSD bonus track)

B1. "The Wizard" (RSD alternative mix)

B2. "Spiral Architect" (RSD alternative mix)

B3. "Warning"

B4. "War Pigs"

The regular stereo edition of The 1968 Tapes will be released worldwide on 180g LP, CD and tape on the same day.

Some would say The 1968 Tapes is Jazz Sabbath's third album on which the trio, helmed by longtime Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne keys and guitar player Adam Wakeman, present seven new exploratory jazz arrangements based on Black Sabbath tracks from the period 1970-1973.

You can also choose to believe the album's liner notes:

Although never released until recently, Jazz Sabbath's music has been finding its way to millions for over 50 years. Through a vicious cycle of personal tragedy and plagiarism the songs intended to change the jazz world ended up giving birth to a much darker sound. Now a third recording from the Sixties has resurfaced, perhaps their most important one.

In 1968 Jazz Sabbath were an instant hit on the UK jazz scene. It wasn’t long until they were offered a record deal. This first recording was rejected by the label; the label manager said it was too experimental and had no hit potential. However, just like the tracks from albums that followed, these tracks were also shamelessly presented as 'original songs' by that band from Birmingham a few years later. Their lasting popularity, even in the crude way they were covered, only proves just how monumental these songs were and how record labels are often wrong.

With the truth now finally out there and that Birmingham band exposed as the musical charlatans they are, Jazz Sabbath have finally mastered the 1968 tapes to present their best work to the public.

The 1968 Tapes will be released November 29 via Blacklake Records on Vinyl, CD, Cassette and all streaming/download platforms. The track "Supernaut" is streaming on all digital platforms now. Listen below, and watch a promo video.

The album can be pre-ordered here.

Album preview:

"Supernaut":

Promo video:

The 1968 Tapes is the follow-up to 2022's Vol. 2 which received praise from both the jazz and the rock media and peaked at #6 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart. The trio will embark on an extensive UK/IE tour in 2025, followed by shows throughout Europe and beyond. All dates here.