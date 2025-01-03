JEFF LOOMIS And VAN WILLIAMS Issue Update On NEVERMORE Vocalist And Bassist Open Audition Process

Guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams recently teased a return of Nevermore in 2025.

The duo recently issued teasers on their social media pages with phrases “Resurrecting The Dream” and “A New Chapter Rises”.

Nevermore split in 2011 when Loomis and Williams departed the band due to problems with singer Warrel Dane and bassist Jim Sheppard. Dane and Sheppard would focus their efforts on Sanctuary after Loomis and Williams left. Dane died of a heart attack in 2017 while working on solo material in São Paulo, Brazil.

Loomis and Williams recently shared an open letter via social media, opening up audition for a vocalist and bassist. It can be read below in full. They have since issued the following audtion update:

"Thank you to everyone submitting auditions so far. Due to the large amount of people submitting auditions some have overlooked our format that we need them to be sent. We ask that you strictly follow the rules to make it easier for us to go over each audition with ease. We don’t have the capacity to review older performances, personal YouTube page links of you performing unrelated material unless they are added along with the ones we are asking for.

To be considered, please ensure your submission meets the requirements provided. You can find the instrumental tracks below to work with for your audition. Some of you have removed voc or bass already and that is great and submitted the 2 songs as we asked. You can include additional clips as long as you include the main clips to the songs we are looking for. We haven’t decided when the submission window will close yet so get them in as soon as you can before we begin PHASE 2! We are very excited and have already seen some very promising videos! We appreciate your understanding and look forward to your auditions!"

Go to the official Nevermore website here to find the instrumental tracks required for the audition.

Check out the complete open letter from Loomis and Williams below.