JEFF WALKER Shaves His Head Prior To CARCASS Concert In Toronto; Video

Carcass’ Torn Arteries tour landed at Rebel in Toronto, Ontario (Canada) on Monday, September 30. The band’s bassist/vocalist, Jeff Walker, was sporting a new look at the show, having recently shaved his head. Check out some fan-filmed video from the concert below:

Carcass performs tonight, Wednesday, October 2, at Agora Theater & Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio. Find the band's live itinerary here.