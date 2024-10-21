JERRY CANTRELL Releases More Visualizer Videos For I Want Blood Album Tracks

Alice In Chains guitarist, Jerry Cantrell, has released more official visualizers for tracks from his new album, I Want Blood, out now via Double J Music. Find all clips below.

“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified"

"Off The Rails"

"Afterglow"

"I Want Blood"

"Echoes Of Laughter"

"Throw Me A Line"

"Let It Lie"

"Held Your Tongue"

"It Comes"

"Vilified" visualizer:

"Off The Rails" visualizer:

"Afterglow" video:

"I Want Blood" visualizer:

"Echoes Of Laughter" visualizer:

"Throw Me A Line" visualizer:

"Let It Lie" visualizer:

"Held Your Tongue" visualizer:

"It Comes" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell has announced a North American tour in support of I want Blood. The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell’s home state of Washington. For ticket information, visit jerrycantrell.com/tour. Filter supports on all dates.

North American tour dates:

January

31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

February

1 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore – Silver Spring

8 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Xcite Center

11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

25 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

27 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

7 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - Spokane

8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

(Photo - Darren Craig)