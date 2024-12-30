JOE LYNN TURNER And Russia's КНЯZZ Perform "Stalker" Single In Moscow; Multi-Cam Video Posted

Joe Lynn Turner recently collaborated with Russian punk rocker Andrey Knyazev and his band, КняZz, on the new single, "Stalker". Stream/download the single here, and watch the official music video for the single below.

Joe Lynn Turner joined КняZz for a performance of "Stalker" on November 23 at VK Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Multi-cam video can be viewed below:

Joe Lynn Turner and Andrey Knyazev met in 2021 and instantly found common ground, discovering in each other similar personal ideology and unified rock’n’roll spirit. They both developed a mutual desire for a collaboration on a song that would be a perfect fit.

In August 2023, КняZz released their recent album, from which Joe Lynn Turner truly connected with the song "Stalker". In this particular song they were able to combine their similar world views, current problems and struggles of humanity and agree on the fact that the destruction of the planet’s future is being eradicated by their own hand.

Joe Lynn Turner wrote verse and chorus in English, preserving the meaning and message of the original lyric written by Andrey. This version of the song "Stalker" exemplifies an international unity of not only different generations of rock musicians, but also voices in two different languages the warning of the inevitable apocalypse by the fault of mankind.

Joe Lynn Turner has joined forces with Bulgaria’s top female singer Maria Ilieva for the new single, "Forever", a powerful ballad with remarkable vocals produced by Swedes Thomas Thornholm and Magnus Nordquist. It tells the story of the true love that lasts forever – over time and space.

The song had a recent exclusive premiere for the Bulgarian market and received an outpour of positive comments and reactions from fans and critics and hundreds of thousands of views on the platforms. Fans have been comparing it to global rock classics from the 80s and the 90s, calling on Turner’s talent to create musical masterpieces they love and cherish.

The two singers have known each other from way back. In 2013 JLT visited Bulgaria to perform with one of the finalists (subsequently – the winner) of The X Factor. The winner’s judge was Maria Ilieva herself, however now is the first time the two singers work together on a project.

Joe Lynn Turner wrote “Forever” a couple of years back. He felt the release time was now and was looking for a duet partner for it. His manager for Eastern Europe suggested Maria Ilieva as a singer with powerful soulful vocals that would fit perfectly into the song. It didn’t take long for JLT and Maya Turner, his wife and manager, to fall in love with Maria’s voice and vocal technique.

“I’ve admired Maria’s talent for a long time and have always wanted to work with her,” says JLT. “I’m so happy the day has come and our song 'Forever' is the best possible outcome out of it."

“To be working with JLT is a dream come true!,” admits Maria. “He is a phenomenal vocalist and songwriter and I am truly honoured to have a duet with such a legend.”

Stream “Forever” by JLT and Maria Ilieva on all major streaming platforms. Watch the music video below: