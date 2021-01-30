JOHN CORABI Announces Online Acoustic Show In February

"Hey kids, on Saturday February 13th, at 4 pm Eastern time, I’ll be performing an acoustic show for Valentine’s Day," says John Corabi. "Finally get to play some music again! I hope you’re all keeping your heads above water, and I hope to 'see you there'... virtually of course... Miss you all!"

Monsters Of Rock Cruise organizers have issued the following update regarding their Operation Monster Beach event.

"Are you ready to focus on something positive and take your life back with something exciting to look forward to? Then it’s time to hit the beach with us for the Monsters Of Rock, Operation Monster Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic! While our friends at Royal Caribbean are preparing for us in 2022 for the next cruise, there is only one Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Travel Experience out there in 2021 and you will be able to claim your spot in paradise in just a few days!"

"With all the crap that 2020 has thrown at us, it is time to reclaim the excitement, relaxation, and music we all long to return to! Live kick-ass music with the people who love it just as much as you do, complimentary food and drinks (alcohol!), breathtaking surroundings, and sand between your toes... Operation Monster Beach will be everything you long for and more. Most importantly, we will be together in a very remote and private location where safety and security are paramount!"

"Joining us at Operation Monster Beach on May 26 - 31, 2021 is rock legend, Alice Cooper and the rest of our Star Studded Lineup. In addition, we welcome back “The Mayor” of MOR, John Corabi, for five amazing days of bliss in paradise, far from the stress of everyday life. WE NEED A BREAK AND SO DO YOU!"

Acts confirmed include: Alice Cooper, Lit, Winger, L.A. Guns, Kix, Great White, Pat Travers, H.E.A.T., Vixen, Eclipse, Killer Dwarfs, Black N' Blue, Mike Tramp, Bulletboys, Beasto Blanco, Pink Cream 69, Faster Pussycat, Electric Boys, Joel Hoekstra, XYZ, Little Caesar, Signal 13, John Corabi.

