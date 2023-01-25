JOHN WETTON - Late KING CRIMSON / ASIA Legend's "An Extraordinary Life" Book Available For Pre-Order; GEOFF DOWNES Announcement Video Streaming

An Extraordinary Life, the new book on late King Crimson/Asia legend, John Wetton, is now available for pre-order. The sign-up is now open for people to be a part of this much anticipated book created with John’s family and management.

Some seventy-plus people who knew and worked with John, from his school days through Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, U.K., Asia, the John Wetton solo band and beyond, pay witness and tribute to his life and work. Among those quoted along with his family are Steve Howe, Phil Manzanera, Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Dave Kilminster, Geoff Downes (who also wrote the preface) and many, many more.

Among the stories of friendship, music and sometimes craziness are reflections on what made John Wetton such an unforgettable musician and prog rock legend.

Along with stories of John’s musical success are those from friends and family who do not steer clear of his problems, but rather explain the why, the how, and eventual triumph over them in honest and touching recollections. Along with the stories are personal and classic photos of John at work and play in two extensive photo sections of An Extraordinary Life.

“He had a love for fast cars, fine food, coffee, the Rams (that’s Derby County for non-football followers), films, books, crosswords, current affairs, sport, languages, classical music – anything that would stimulate his mind that he could use to great effect in his music and lyrics.” - Geoff Downes.

Signing up for news and special offers at johnwettonbook.com will ensure a special discount when pre-order begins, allow people to have a name printed in the book and be a part of this unique project.