JOHNNY WINTER - Live At Rockpalast: 1979 Pro-Shot Concert Streaming Via YouTube

MIG Music has shared the Johnny Winter - Live At Rockpalast 1979 concert video, which was shot in April 21 / 22, 1979 at the Grugahalle in Essen, Germany.

Rockpalast: "Johnny Winter arrived in Düsseldorf and immediately wanted to watch our Muddy Waters concert (1978) tape on the video recorder in my room. He was very short-sighted, due to his albinism, and sat about ten centimeters from the screen and watched the show from beginning to end in this position. He was fascinated by Muddy Waters and obviously very pleased with our recording. Johnny said, 'If you managed so well with a seven-man band, then I don’t think we need to rehearse. We are only three men!' But this was not what the producer, Christian Wagner, had in mind, of course. We had allowed a whole day’s rehearsals each for Johnny and the other groups. We had agreed that Johnny would play for 80 minutes. But when he went on stage long after midnight, his tour manager asked me, 'Can he play for two hours, too?' 'O.K., let him,' I answered.

We and the WDR were very flexible when it came to live programs on the first channel (ARD) at that time. We experienced all the power and flair of Johnny’s guitar playing in long solos. He concentrated solely on the blues. But later, when the audience needed more movement and wanted some rock’n’roll, he gave them what they wanted, e.g. 'Johnny B. Goode' and 'Jumping Jack Flash'. Patti Smith, who considered it an honor to be on a stage with Johnny Winter, stood in front of the stage with her clarinet in her hand. She wanted to jam. But Johnny was so absorbed in his own music and emotions that he did not notice."

Ther CD / DVD is available at this location.

Setlist:

"Hideaway"

"Messin‘ With The Kid"

"Walking By Myself"

"Mississippi Blues"

"Divin‘ Duck"

"Johnny B. Goode"

"Suzie Q"

- drum solo -

"I’m Ready"

"Rockabilly Boogie"

"Medley"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

Line-up:

Johnny Winter - Guitar/Vocals

Jon Paris - Bass

Bobby Torello - Drums