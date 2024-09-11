JON BON JOVI Reportedly Saves Woman On Nashville Bridge

WSMV's Tony Garcia is reporting that Jon Bon Jovi was in the right place at the right time for one woman in Nashville on Tuesday evening (September 10).

According to reports, Bon Jovi was on the Pedestrian Bridge around 6 PM for a shoot when he approached a woman who appeared to be getting ready to end her life by jumping off the bridge. Bon Jovi reportedly spoke with the woman and convinced her not to commit suicide.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the "soul-searching" road to recovery from his vocal surgery, and how his return to the studio got emotional when he didn't sound like himself in the recording booth. Jon and Kelly also hilariously described the difference between actors and singers. Watch the video below:

The Sound Of Vinyl has set this Friday (September 13) as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.

The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.

