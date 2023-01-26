JON SCHAFFER Continues To Cooperate With US Capitol Riot Investigators; Next Status Update Due In Late March

Guitarist Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) continues to cooperate with authorities while on pre-sentencing release. Schaffer issued a plea of guilty in regards to his involvement in the US Capitol riot, where a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.

A "Status Report" filed on Tuesday, January 24, reads in part:

"The Defendant Remains on release under the supervision of the District of Columbia Pre-Trial Services Department. He has remained compliant with pre-trial release conditions. The Defendant’s cooperation plea agreement was the first plea of the several hundred Capitol Riot cases and has involved cooperation in the largest conspiracy arising out of the incident that has been indicted to date. See United States v. Thomas Caldwell, et. Al. 21-CR-28 (APM). He has remained cooperative with law enforcement since his release, and his cooperation is ongoing."

Stay tuned for updates.