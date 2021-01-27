JON SCHAFFER Now In Custody Of US Marshals

On January 17, Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer was taken into custody in Indiana following his “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” in Washington D.C. on January 6. Schaffer had been listed on the Most Wanted section of the FBI’s website.

Brock E.W. Turner of Indiana Public Media reported that Schaffer had waived a preliminary hearing after he was charged with multiple federal crimes, and would soon be extradited to Washington D.C.

Last night, Turner issued a Tweet, stating that, "US Marshals confirmed tonight Jon Ryan Schaffer (Indiana man accused in Capitol insurrection) is in their custody. I’ll share more updates when available."

In the days prior to Schaffer's arrest, his bandmates in Iced Earth released the following statement with singer Stu Block writing: "We want to thank those of you who have sent words of support in recent days. Some of you have been concerned by our silence, which we understand. We needed some time to properly process the information and find out some facts before we made a statement.

First and foremost we absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.

With broken hearts we are sending our love and compassion to everyone who has felt pain from the events on January 6th. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to the families of the lives lost that day. There are really no proper words to console. Just know we are with you in your shock, grief and pain. Much love to you all. ❤️"

Reports and a search indicate that all traces of Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards have disappeared from the Century Media website. They no longer appear on the label's current artist list, and merchandise from both bands has been removed from the Century Media webshop. In addition, both bands have been removed from the label's former artists roster.

While Century Media has yet to make an official statement, this can be seen as the fallout from recent events involving guitarist Jon Schaffer.