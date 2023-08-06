JORN LANDE's Father Passes - "He Was A Loving Father, An Exceptional And Inspiring Musician, And A Good Man"

Vocalist Jorn Lande, known for his work with Avantasia, Masterplan and Beyond Twilight - as well as the Allen/Lande albums with Symphony X singer Russell Allen - is mourning the passing of his father. He has shared the tribute below via social media along with some photos.

"My dear father Ole Johnny Lande has passed away. My heart is broken. He gave me life, love and music, and I am forever thankful.

My father was a musician all his life. Through the 60's and 70's he was a professional singer and had numerous releases and tours with his bands The Zodiacs, Zoom, The Pack, and Eddy Zoltan Group. Later in life, he did several releases under his own name, mostly in Norwegian.

He was a great bass player, played the transverse flute, and was a magician with the diatonic button accordian.

He was a loving father to me and my brother David, an exceptional and inspiring musician, and a good man. He will be missed by many and leaves a hole in our hearts.

My father's wish was not to mourn him, but to celebrate life in his name, and I will."

The BraveWords family sends our heartfelt condolences to Lande and his loved ones at this difficult time.