JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Reveals His On Tour Must-Haves - "You Have To Move Your Bowels... That's The First Time I've Shown Anybody My Raisin Bran Live On Zoom"

Ahead of Judas Priest's three Texas shows this week, frontman Rob Halford spoke with Houston Chronicle via Zoom about the band's enduring fanbase, his love of pop music, and the cereal he must have on the road. An excerpt from the interview follows...

Houston Chronicle: Some of the fans have been with you for more than 50 years.

Rob Halford: "That's like the ultimate commitment, isn't it? When you, as a fan, you buy the record, you buy the T-shirt, whatever, but when you actually see the band that you love, that's given you the same kind of treasure that you feel from them, that's never diminished for us. It's the ultimate exchange. It really defines you as well. When you're on the road, it's still pretty tough. You might have your fancy jets and your fancy hotel rooms, but you're still schlepping. I've been schlepping for over 50 years. Why am I here? It's because it's destiny, it's fate, whatever you want to stick a name and label to it. The live performance, I think, of any artist is the ultimate exchange of love that you have for each other. When you play your favorite band, or your favorite artist in the car, at home, or at a party, that's one thing. But when you actually witness it in the flesh, in real-time, put your phones down, it's the purpose. It's the reason that we do what we do.

Houston Chronicle: As a fan, are there artists who ignite that feeling in you?

Halford: "A lot of the bands that I know as close personal friends. I go and see Metallica or AC/DC or Iron Maiden. Behemoth, Another Texas guy, King Diamond, who's been living in Dallas for a good part of his life, the boys from Pantera, Sepultura, Scorpions, it goes on and on and on. I've been in the crowd, and it's just a remarkable thing you can't really put it into words. It's the ultimate divinity of pure emotion, excitement, energy, and volume, you're sweating, and you're banging into each other."

Houston Chronicle: What are your must-haves on the road?

Halford: "Earplugs. English tea bags. This will make you laugh - Raisin Bran. You have to move your bowels. The fun and games I have. That's the first time I've shown anybody my Raisin Bran live on Zoom."

Upcoming Judas Priest live dates are listed below.

October

22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory