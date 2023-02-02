JUDAS PRIEST - "We Send All Our Love And Support For OZZY"

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 1), Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring, cancelling all scheduled live dates. Judas Priest, who were scheduled to tour Europe with Ozzy, have issued the following message:

"We send all our love and support for Ozzy and thank our fans in the UK and Ireland especially for your loyalty by standing with us... Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again soon and will post update’s accordingly. Love, Judas Priest."



Ozzy shared the news of his retirement from touring via social media, stating: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know."

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

"I love you all…"

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

