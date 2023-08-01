KILLER DWARFS Drummer DARRELL MILLAR Announces Passing Of LAIDLAW Bandmate MICHAEL NORTON Following Cancer Battle

Killer Dwarfs drummer, Darrell Millar, has announced the passing of his Laidlaw bandmate, bassist Michael Norton.

Says Millar: "It is with great sadness, and fond memories, I announce the passing of Mike Norton. After a long hard battle with cancer, Mike has left us. He was the bass player in Laidlaw and the brother of Mark St. John of KISS fame. He wasn’t in the current line up of Laidlaw due to his illness. Jonathan Grillo is in his place and doing him proud. We will dedicate the new Laidlaw record to Mike. RIP Brother." 🙏🏻

Laidlaw guitarist/vocalist Buzzy James shared: "Michael Norton, a great bass player and friend has passed after a battle with cancer. He played bass in Laidlaw and we spent some years playing arenas together. When traveling in a tour bus, a few months at a time, you become close with people. I got to spend some time with him recently which was some good quality time. We even got to jam a bit. Super great guy. He went out loved and he knew it. This pic was about a month ago."



