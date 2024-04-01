KING CRIMSON Founder ROBERT FRIPP Joins OnlyFans; Video

Keeping in mind that it IS April 1, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp has announced that he has joined OnlyFans. OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, UK. The service is used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography, but it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians.

Check out Robert's video below. A message attached to the video states: "Many online posters and commentators have referred to Fripp's cruel unavailability to fans. This has now been addressed."

Yesterday, Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, released their latest Sunday Lunch video, stating: "Time for a new Sunday Lunch for you - and OMG you are going to love this!!"