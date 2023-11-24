KING DIAMOND's "No Presents For Christmas" Reissued On Vinyl In New Colours

Christmas time is here again! King Diamond's "No Presents For Christmas" was originally released in 1985 and now Metal Blade Records is reissuing this 2-track classic on vinyl, just in time for Black Friday.

"No Presents For Christmas" features new cover art and is available worldwide in two new vinyl colors. Side 1 features the title track, "No Presents For Christmas" and Side 2 features "Charon" (from Fatal Portrait). In honor of the release, the band has also worked with their US merch company to offer a lithograph signed by King Diamond himself.

Here's what King had to say: "We are very happy to make 'No Presents For Christmas' available on vinyl again, and with a brand new cover! Livia worked on the glass mansion on the cover - it's a mansion she designed that I just loved and said we must use this for something! The cover came out exactly how we wanted it to, and it looks like something you would find in the Christmas albums aisle alongside Frank Sinatra. It has the Christmas feeling, but with something dark and sinister when you examine it more closely. I look like a ghost - the ghost of trying to destroy Christmas! This is the first King Diamond song that was ever released and was originally performed live back in December of 1985, it's very special to us and we hope you enjoy 'No Presents For Christmas' as much as we do!"

Fans worldwide can find the vinyl at metalblade.com/kingdiamond and North American fans can grab the signed lithograph at here. King's even curated a shirt for you to wear to all of your Holiday festivities at store.kingdiamondcoven.com (US) and eustore.kingdiamondcoven.com (EU).

US Variant : Black / White Melt



EU Variant: White with Red Splatter

Release lineup:

King Diamond - vocals, guitars

Andy LaRocque - guitars

Michael Denner - guitars

Timi Hansen - bass

Mikkey Dee - drums

In other King Diamond news, the band recently released a music video for the single "Masquerade Of Madness" with David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Visuals. Watch below: