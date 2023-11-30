KISS Lights Up The Empire State Building In Honour Of Their Final Shows Ever; Video

On November 30th, 2023, KISS lights up the Empire State Building in honor of the band’s 50-year history and origin in New York City. The commemorative show was part of the band’s weeklong celebration in The Big Apple, all leading up to their FINAL SHOWS EVER at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd.

Video of today's KISS press conference at The Empire State Building in New York City can be seen below.

For KISS, celebrating alongside the historic Empire State Building ahead of their final two shows is fitting as they took one of their most iconic photos on the building’s 86th floor observation deck almost 50 years ago. Since then, it has become one of the ways KISS has portrayed the band’s deep legacy and history with New York City.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons gave their recollections of the 1976 photo shoot to KISS online:

Paul: “It's pretty awesome to be up there. We climbed the ladder in those boots. It was a pretty interesting time."

Gene: "We were nuts! We would do anything you could imagine. Let's go on top of the Empire State Building and hang over the side for a photo. That'll look cool. Let's go!"

The ceremonial lighting display will illuminate the building on Thursday, November 30 from dusk until 2 AM, ET. This can also be viewed online on the Empire State Building Live Cam. The illumination will show silver to represent the KISS logo and red, purple, blue, and green to honor each band characters’ iconic color. The music-to-light show set to the band’s 1975 hit, “Rock N Roll All Nite” is timed to a 7 PM, ET broadcast that evening on iHeartMedia New York’s Q104.3. The show can be experienced in-person while using the iHeartRadio App, or fans around the world can enjoy the show through KISS’ and ESB’s social channels.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

Bravado, KISS’s long-time merchandising agency worked closely with the Empire State Building to make this event possible. “As a longtime fan of KISS, it is thrilling to see everything come full circle since the 1976 legendary photo shoot at the Empire State Building to this week’s music-to-light spectacular,” said Matt Young, President, Bravado. “As the final 2 shows approach, Bravado is honored to celebrate the past, present and future of KISS, the band and the brand.”

KISS only has two concerts left on The End Of The Road Tour, which concludes on December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their final show will be available to watch live on pay-per-view.

A message from KISS: "We are celebrating our Final live shows ever, taking place at Madison Square Garden December 1st and 2nd at 7:30pm ET, with an epic NYC takeover! To celebrate this historic moment, various takeover activations and experiential events are scheduled across a 5-day period. In partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, we have carefully curated and developed these events to pay tribute to our deep legacy and history with New York City.

“We’re thrilled to be performing our final shows at MSG since the band originated in New York City over 50 years ago. We are thankful for our long legacy of fans, the KISS Army, and excited to be celebrating through these activations."

“I’ve been a fan of KISS since I was 7 years old, and our team has enjoyed being a part of the KISS Franchise for the last 10 years,” said Matt Young, President, Bravado. “Bravado is honored to commemorate this extraordinary moment in the band’s legendary career by partnering with them to execute this massive NYC Takeover.”

The takeover kicked off on November 29, with the following activations:

- KISSTORE POP-UP (11/30-12/3) – This immersive KISS experience which will feature memorabilia, apparel, accessories and collectible items from partnerships with Ed Hardy, Oxford Pennant, Trick or Treat Studios, Funko and exclusive KISS popup store merchandise. Located blocks away from MSG at 248 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018.

- KISS NYC Takeover Google Map – An immersive Interactive map, built in partnership with Google Maps Platform, will let fans easily locate the KISS activation spots pinned throughout the city. See here.

- KISS Metro Cards – Penn Station and Herald Square Station will have 50,000 limited-edition KISS branded metro cards available for purchase starting Monday, 11/27.

- New York Rangers ‘KISS’ Game Night at MSG (11/29 @ 7:30pm ET) – The Rangers match-up against the Detroit Red Wings will feature special KISS-themed activities and limited-edition KISS x Rangers merchandise.

- New York Post Activation (11/29-12/1) – Find the KISS branded trikes and brand ambassadors passing out commemorative newspaper wraps and custom KISS cookies.

- Penn Station Digital Ads (11/30-12/2) – KISS’s branded digital adverts will run throughout the area.

- KISS Taxi Fleet (11/30) – One of a kind KISS wrapped taxis will be driving throughout the city.

- Taxis Digital Ads – 800+ taxis will feature KISS digital tops and special KISS TTV content.

- Peloton – KISS is Peloton’s newest Artist Series with classes on the Bike, Tread, Row and App dropping on the Peloton platform November 30th.

- Prince Street Pizza – KISS-themed pizza & collectible KISS pizza box available with all orders of KISS pizza.

- Inked NYC (12/1-12/2) – Complimentary KISS flash tattoos will be available from 11am – 7pm and face painting from 1pm – 5pm at Inked NYC, located at 150 W. 22nd St.

- RIPNDIP – Exclusive KISS x RIPNDIP merchandise will be available for purchase at the RIPNDIP NYC store at 620 Broadway beginning 11/29.

KISS previously announced that their Madison Square Garden show will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below:

(Empire State Building photo courtesy of KISSOnline.com)