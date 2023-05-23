KISS - Should "Rock And Roll All Nite" Be Included On "The 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs" List?; Video

Episode #528 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Author Greg Prato returns as we discuss his new ebook The 100 Greatest Song Of Heavy Metal. First thing we dive into is where did KISS land with their two songs that made the list and should 'Rock N Roll All Nite' be on the list? We debate what is heavy metal. Then we start looking at some of the songs that did make the list and why. There are definitely some songs people might be scratching their head over included. Regardless of what you think this is fun episode with a lot of discussion that you can play along with."