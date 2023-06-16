KORN – 2007 Album Untitled To Be Released On Deluxe Vinyl

Tempo Music is launching a Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP vinyl of Korn’s 2007-released, RIAA Gold-certified album Untitled.

The vinyl features bonus tracks "Sing Sorrow" and "Overture or Obituary," new artwork from the album's original artist Richard Kirk, and a glow-in-the-dark vinyl jacket. The vinyl arrives on July 28. The digital deluxe version will land on DSPs the same day.

The vinyl release follows the celebration of the album's 15-year anniversary. The deluxe vinyl will be limited to 10,000 copies, in two very limited colors.

Tempo acquired a majority stake in the master recordings and compositions of both Untitled and See You On The Other Side in 2021. The company also acquired the perpetual license for the band's MTV Unplugged album, which features many of their best known songs performed acoustically.

Untitled was the band's eighth studio album, featuring songs such as "Evolution," "Hold On," and "Kiss." The original box set featured "Sing Sorrow" on the Deluxe CD, while "Overture or Obituary" was only available as an iTunes bonus track.

The album was originally released via EMI/Virgin on July 31, 2007. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

Tempo Music continues to partner with its artists to expand the reach of its catalog. Most recently, Tempo collaborated with Warner Chappell Music Beat Broker, Taylor Gang Entertainment, and Asylum Records to issue an exclusive 30-song Wiz Khalifa playlist [pitch.wmg.com] for artists, producers, and songwriters to sample and interpolate.

"It is an honor to partner with our artists to find new and engaging ways for their fans to consume their iconic back catalogs," says Kyle Bartelman of Tempo Music. "I am excited Korn fans will experience Untitled in this limited edition vinyl format, and new and old fans alike will be able to stream 'Sing Sorrow' and 'Overture or Obituary' for the first time since the album's 2007 release."

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Starting Over”

“Bitch We Got A Problem”

“Evolution”

“Hold On”

“Kiss”

“Do What They Say”

“Ever Be”

“Love And Luxury”

“Innocent Bystander”

“Killing”

“Hushabye”

“I Will Protect You”

“Sing Sorrow” (Bonus Track)

“Overture Or Obituary” (Bonus Track)