KYNG Returns With “Haunting Visions” Single

After 7 years, Kyng has made their electric return with brand-new song “Haunting Visions,” a pummeling track that shows the California heavy rock band at their finest.

The track recently debuted on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal channel and comes alongside a gripping new video, directed by by K.Hunter Lamar and Nick Shindzielos. It follows the story of Private Lawrence “The Wolf” Stewart Tolbot III, who is wrestling with the idea of life as a marine ordered to take lives in war-torn territory.

Says Kyng of the track, “’Haunting Visions’ is a story about a Vietnam veteran whose entire humanity was, for lack of a better word, transformed into an unrecognizable being. We jokingly claim that it’s ‘based on true events (sort of)’ because, although the mental transformation in fact happened, it’s not a visual, literal transformation as portrayed in the video. Musically, it represents where Kyng came from and where we’re going. The idea is to eliminate stigmas and preconceptions by tapping into influences that might seem unlikely to the average listener.”

In addition to the new music, Kyng will return to the stage this fall with anticipated appearances at Metal Injection Festival September 17 in Anaheim, CA and Louder Than Life Festival September 21 in Louisville, KY.

The band—currently featuring Eddie Veliz (vocals, guitar), Nick Shinz (bass, backup vocals), and Pepe Clarke (drums)—is working on additional new music for upcoming release.