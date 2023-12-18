L.A. GUNS Working On "Our Most Explosive Album Yet"

Is there new L.A .Guns music brewing? "You bet your last guitar pick there is," answers Tracii Guns. "We're deep in the creative cave, crafting what's destined to be our most explosive album yet, set to drop in 2024. Prepare yourselves for a sound explosion that's going to tear the roof off the rock world. It's going to be legendary!"

"As we rev up our engines for another wild ride, we can't help but look back at the incredible year we've had – and it's all thanks to you. Your unwavering support fuels our fire and keeps the rock 'n' roll dream alive. We're amped to hit the road and see you in person. Remember, every chord we strum, every note we sing, is for you. Here's to rocking out together, now and forever!"

"Get ready to set your hearts on fire because we're hitting the road for a mind-blowing 30-show tour alongside the legendary Tom Keifer and the electrifying KK's Priest! This is going to be an epic journey of rock 'n' roll madness, and we can't wait to rock out with each and every one of you. Keep your eyes peeled for dates and cities – we're coming to shake the ground beneath you!"

The next L.A. Guns show is December 28th in San Juan Capistrano, California at Coach House Concert Hall. To view the complete LAG tour schedule, visit this location.

(Photo - Enzo Mazzeo)